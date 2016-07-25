Israeli forces arrest several Palestinians suspected of aiding Barkan terrorist

Israeli security forces arrested several Palestinians early Wednesday who are suspected of aiding terrorist Ashraf Na'alwa, who murdered two Israelis in a terror attack at the Barkan industrial zone.
The arrest, which was done by undercover forces in the Tulkarm area as part of the manhunt for the terrorist, constitutes a significant development in the investigation into the attack.
The IDF and Border Police said that during the arrest, forces opened fire at the home of one of the suspects who was feared to be armed.
No one was hurt in the incident, and the suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning.