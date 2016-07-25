Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

UK lawmaker causes uproar in EU Parliament for Nazi comments
Associated Press|Published:  10.24.18 , 13:11

BRUSSELS - A leading British Conservative in the European Parliament has apologized after he told the legislature that Nazism was a "left-wing ideology."

 

Addressing socialist lawmakers in a debate Wednesday, Syed Kamall said "you have to remember that Nazis were National Socialists, a strain of socialism, so let's not pretend—it's a left-wing ideology."

 

The remarks caused an immediate uproar and Kamall added that "you don't like the truth, do you?"

 

Kamall later said he "apologised directly & unreservedly" to the leader of the socialist group. He tweeted that it was not a comment aimed at anyone and "I have upmost respect for anyone who stood up & fought against Nazism, Communism & any other kinds of extremism."

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.24.18, 13:11
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.