Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman addressed on Friday the escalation on the southern border and the expected weekly border riots, saying he "believes that this Friday will pass more quietly."

Lieberman, who spoke during a visit to Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, added that "this is not a popular uprising, and Hamas is in complete control. In order to understand where the events lead us, we have to wait at least until the end of November and then draw conclusions."