Hamas official condemns Pittsburgh attack: ‘proves that terror has no religion’.

Gaza Hamas official Basem Naim condemned the Pittsburgh Synagogue attack: “We were sorry to hear about the the terror attack, which killed 11 innocent people and killed others,” he said

“As Palestinians and as victims of the Israeli terror of occupation, we know the meaning of terror and its horrific outcomes,” Naim continued. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and we wish the injured a fast recovery.”

“This heinous attack, especially against a place of worship, proves that terror has no religion or nation,” concluded Naim.