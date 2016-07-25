Lieberman: cabinet members oppose heavy blow on Gaza

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that the majority members of the Security Cabinet oppose a heavy attack in Gaza.

Lieberman added that "there is no way to reach a deal with Hamas, and without giving the heaviest blow we know, we will not restore neither calm nor quiet to the south, "he said.

Referring to the protest of Gaza region residents, the minister said that "they are 100 percent right, the story has been going on for exactly seven months, we tried every option, every possibility."