Synagogue suspect in court; survivors recall ordeal

The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.
Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police, was released from a hospital in the morning and a few hours later was wheeled into the courtroom, where he was ordered held without bail for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, when prosecutors will outline their case against him.