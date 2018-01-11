Report: Oman working to launch Israeli-Palestinian peace process based on US plan

Oman is reportedly working on launching a new peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, based on the US peace plan, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Thursday.
According to the paper, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is demanding US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state as a precondition to peace talks.
The report also noted that Oman seeks to play a part in resolving the conflict between the Palestinians and the Americans, as well as the Palestinians and Israel, but wishes to have US mediation in the process.