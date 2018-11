Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered on Thursday to advance planning for a new apartment building over the old Jewish market in Hebron.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has approved the legal opinion that allowed the advancement of the construction project.

The plan will include the preservation of the market's stores on the ground floor, with apartments being built over them.

"We will continue strengthening the (Jewish) community in Hebron, with actions," Lieberman said.