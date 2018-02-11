PM meets with Romanian counterpart

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Friday with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă as part of the summit meeting of the Craiova State Forum in Varna, Bulgaria, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The two discussed strengthening relations between the two countries. The prime ministers discussed ways to increase the volume of trade

Netanyahu told the Romanian Prime Minister that Israel is defending Europe by preventing dozens of attacks on its soil. Then, Netanyahu congratulated Romania on the occasion of its presidency of the European Union and requested that it help to significantly change the EU's position on Israel.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues and challenges in the Middle East.

"So you’re close neighbors and good neighbors. Well, we have a different neighborhood, although our relations with our Arab neighbors are changing dramatically for the better," the prime minister said in his opening remarks.