Netanyahu condemns Khashoggi killing but keeps focus on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday condemned the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, but said the bigger problem facing the region was Iran.

"What happened in the Istanbul consulate was horrendous and should be duly dealt with. At the same time, it is very important for the

"The larger problem is Iran and we have to make sure that Iran does not continue the malign activities that it has been doing over the last few weeks in Europe. We have helped uncover two terrorist attacks—one in Paris, and the other one in Copenhagen, organized by the Iranian secret service. Blocking Iran is at the top of our agenda for security, not only for Israel but also for Europe and the world," he stressed.

Netanyahu made the comments during a news conference in the Bulgarian city of Varna, where he met the Bulgarian, Greek, Romanian and Serbian leaders.

The prime minister's remarks followed similar comments made earlier Friday by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.