Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Hamas: Gaza protests restrained to test diplomacy
Associated Press|Published:  11.02.18 , 21:40
Hamas said Friday that protests along the Gaza-Israel border fence have been scaled down to give diplomatic efforts a chance.

 

Only a few thousand Palestinians rallied at the frontier on Friday. IDF gunfire wounded seven protesters, Palestinian health officials said—the lowest casualty figures reported since the weekly demonstrations began in March.

 

Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas official, says his Islamic group is "testing" Egyptian-led efforts to broker a cease-fire deal with Israel. Fiercer protests will resume if the blockade remains in place, al-Hayya warned.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.02.18, 21:40
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.