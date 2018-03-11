Al Akhbar publishes draft of Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

The Hamas-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar has published the draft of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, according to which Hamas will restrain the riots along the Gaza border fence, punishing protesters violating the terror organization's orders, according to the newspaper.

In addition, Egypt will work to lift 70 percent of the siege imposed on Gaza until the complete termination of the riots, Al Akhbar reported.

In exchange, the Gaza crossings will open permanently, 5,000 Gazans will be granted work permits in Israel, and the strip's fishing zone will increase.