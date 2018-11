Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Saturday in Sharm el-Sheikh as part of Egypt's efforts to forge a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

Neither of the sides elaborated what was achieved in the meeting. However, according to Palestinian sources, al-Sisi is attempting to prevent possibles obstacles the Palestinian president might set to curb the ceasefire deal, which the Palestinian Authority is not a part of.