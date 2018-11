A Raanana resident was charged on Sunday with threatening to murder Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I am going to kill the prime minister. I hate him. I've been planning it for a while. If the prime minister dies, I killed him, and let there be no doubt about it," Elazar Leniv, 28, told an officer at the police call center.

Leniv was sent for evaluation that would determine whether he is fit to stand trial.