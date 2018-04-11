Iranian marchers chant 'Death to America' on eve of US oil sanctions

DUBAI—Iranians chanting 'Death to America' rallied on Sunday to mark both the anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy during the

Thousands of students in the government-organised rally in the capital Tehran, broadcast live by state television, burned the Stars and Stripes, an effigy of Uncle Sam and pictures of US President Donald Trump outside the leafy downtown compound that once housed the US mission.

Hardline students stormed the embassy on November 4th, 1979 soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days. The two countries have been enemies, on opposite sides of Middle East conflict, ever since.