A 40-year-old teacher from the Rimonim Elementary School in Ashdod was diagnosed with measles Sunday.

The school staff decided to vaccinate all students who were not vaccinated on Sunday.Half of the first graders in the school were vaccinated two weeks ago.

"The children are getting vaccinated at the moment. At the same time we are investigating the incident. We received a message about the teacher, and the parents are relatively calm," a source at the school told Ynet.