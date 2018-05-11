Jason Greenblatt promotes Katz's 'Milestones for Peace' program

US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt referred Monday to the visit of Minister of Transportation and Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz in Oman, and promoted the "Milestones for Peace" program, which the minister is set to present during his visit.

"Today Transportation & Intelligence Minister @Israel_Katz is in Oman at an international transportation event. He will present a plan for the construction of a railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia & the Gulf. Let’s keep the dialogue going. These efforts support our efforts," he tweeted.