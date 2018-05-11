Tump says 'everything is at stake' in midterms

US President Donald Trump is kicking off his final campaign blitz before the midterm elections by declaring that "everything is at stake."
Trump's first stop Monday was in Cleveland, where he stumped for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for governor.
He bashed DeWine's Democratic opponent, Richard Cordray, whom he declared "a bad person" who "has hurt a lot of people."
The midterm elections have become a referendum on Trump, who urged the crowd to maintain Republican control in both the House and the Senate.
He says, "In a sense, I am on the ticket."
But in recent days, Trump has distanced himself from Republican efforts to hold the House, which most pollsters believe could flip to the Democrats.
After Ohio, Trump will travel to Indiana and Missouri.