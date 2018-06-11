Turkish envoy calls US sanctions on Iran unwise, dangerous

Turkey's top diplomat on Tuesday criticized the US resumption of sanctions on Iran as unilateral, not wise and dangerous, calling for a dialogue and engagement instead.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Tokyo for talks with Japanese leaders, told reporters that Turkey opposes sanctions because they don't achieve results.

"As a principle Turkey is against sanctions and we don't believe that any result can be achieved through sanctions," he said. "Cornering is not wise, isolating Iran is dangerous and punishing the Iranian people is not fair."

US President Donald Trump's administration's resumption of sanctions on Iran took effect Monday.