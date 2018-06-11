Iran: we are able to sell as much oil as we need, despite US pressure

Iran has been able to sell as much oil as it needs despite US pressure, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The United States on Monday restored sanctions targeting Iran's oil, banking and transport sectors and threatened more action to stop what Washington called its "outlaw" policies, steps Tehran called economic warfare and vowed to defy.
The measures are part of a wider effort by US President Donald Trump to curb Tehran's missile and nuclear programmes and diminish the Islamic Republic's influence in the Middle East, notably its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.
Trump's moves target Iran's main source of revenue - its oil exports - as well as its financial sector, essentially making 50 Iranian banks and their subsidiaries off limits to foreign banks on pain of losing access to the US financial system.