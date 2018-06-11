Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber: ‘The loyalty in culture bill is an oxymoron’

Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber attacked the loyalty in culture bill in a Knesset education committee discussion on Tuesday: “The bill poses real difficulties. It gives the ministry vast authorities and allows budget revocation, while creating a disheartening effect

Zilber continued: “We are changing, and the country has changed. Days bring not only new bills and laws, but also new words like loyalty, governability and more. This is an offensive social discourse, because if one is loyal, the other must be a traitor. It calls for an obedient people with one way of thinking. Loyalty in culture is an oxymoron, like Thundering silence.”