Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump calls to congratulate Democratic House Leader
Associated Press|Published:  11.07.18 , 09:41
US President Donald Trump has called Wednesday to congratulate Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.

 

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said president Trump made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday, including a call to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “to congratulate him on historic Senate gains.”

 

Trump also called outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.07.18, 09:41
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.