Trump calls to congratulate Democratic House Leader

US President Donald Trump has called Wednesday to congratulate Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said president Trump made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday, including a call to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “to congratulate him on historic Senate gains.”
Trump also called outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.