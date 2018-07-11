US hopes Russia will continue to let Israel hit Iran in Syria -envoy

The United States said on Wednesday it hoped Russia would continue to allow Israel to strike Iranian targets in Syria, despite Moscow's supply of the S-300 air defence system to the Syrian government.
"Russia has been permissive, in consultation with the Israelis, about Israeli strikes against Iranian targets inside Syria. We certainly
hope that that permissive approach will continue," Ambassador James Jeffrey, Washington's Syria envoy, said in a conference call with reporters.
Moscow said in October it had delivered the S-300 surface-to-air missiles to Syria, after accusing Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military jet by Syrian air defences following an Israeli air strike nearby.