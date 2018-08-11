Channels
South Korean minister: US says N. Korea canceled meeting
Associated Press|Published:  11.08.18 , 08:38

SEOUL, South Korea— South Korea's foreign minister quoted US officials Thursday as saying that it was North Korea that canceled a meeting this week between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior North Korean official on nuclear issues.

 

North Korea sent a notification to Washington to call off the meeting aimed at discussing the North's denuclearization and setting up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday.

 


