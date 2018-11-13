Father of wounded soldier: Why were they like sitting ducks? Army to investigate

The father of a 19 year-old soldier, wounded by shrapnel when a Hamas fired missile hit a bus on which IDF soldiers had been travelling, criticized the sequence of events that lead up to the attack: “Why were they there? They were like sitting ducks… I demand an investigation.”

The soldier who was critically injured in the attack is now in stable condition according to the hospital.

The IDF announced that Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Kobi Barak appointed a team to investigate the incident in which Hamas fired an anti-tank Cornet missile at a bus carrying IDF soldiers.