FBI report shows 17 percent spike in hate crimes in 2017

NEW YORK -- The FBI says hate crimes reports were up about 17 percent in 2017, marking a rise for the third year in a row.

An annual report shows there were more than 7,100 reported hate crimes last year. There were increases in attacks motivated by racial bias, religious bias and because of a victim's sexual orientation.

The report, released Tuesday, shows there was a nearly 23 percent increase in religion-based hate crimes. There was a 37 percent spike in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the report is a "call to action." He says the offenses were "despicable violations of our core values as Americans."