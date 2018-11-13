Channels
FBI report shows 17 percent spike in hate crimes in 2017
AP|Published:  11.13.18 , 20:15

NEW YORK -- The FBI says hate crimes reports were up about 17 percent in 2017, marking a rise for the third year in a row.

 

An annual report shows there were more than 7,100 reported hate crimes last year. There were increases in attacks motivated by racial bias, religious bias and because of a victim's sexual orientation.

 

The report, released Tuesday, shows there was a nearly 23 percent increase in religion-based hate crimes. There was a 37 percent spike in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

 

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the report is a "call to action." He says the offenses were "despicable violations of our core values as Americans."

 


