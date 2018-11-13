Channels
Hamas thanks Egypt, Qatar, Norway and UN for 'stopping Israeli aggression'
Elior Levy|Published:  11.13.18 , 22:02

Hamas issued a statement Tuesday in which it thanked those who helped in the cease-fire efforts, saying: "While the resistance responded courageously to the Israeli aggression, the efforts of several factors that followed the recent events did not stop."

 

"The parties have invested tremendous efforts to stop the aggression against our people and our members. Hamas appreciates these efforts, and particularly the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Norway and the United Nations," the terror organization said in a statement.

 


