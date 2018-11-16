Trump to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Adelson's wife

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has chosen the wife of powerful Republican donor Sheldon Adelson to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Adelsons gave Trump's campaign a $30 million boost in 2016.

Miriam Adelson is among seven people Trump is recognizing on Friday with the medal, the highest honor America can give a civilian. It's the first time Trump is presenting these medals.

The other recipients are retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah; Alan Page, who was elected to the Minnesota Supreme Court after an NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears; and Roger Staubach, the Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback.