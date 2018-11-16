Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Adelson's wife
AP|Published:  11.16.18 , 10:41

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has chosen the wife of powerful Republican donor Sheldon Adelson to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

 

The Adelsons gave Trump's campaign a $30 million boost in 2016.

 

Miriam Adelson is among seven people Trump is recognizing on Friday with the medal, the highest honor America can give a civilian. It's the first time Trump is presenting these medals.

 

The other recipients are retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah; Alan Page, who was elected to the Minnesota Supreme Court after an NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears; and Roger Staubach, the Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.16.18, 10:41
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.