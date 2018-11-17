Ex-Trump strategist Bannon says to work with Hungary PM Orban

US President Donald Trump's former political strategist, Steve Bannon, plans to work with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the run-up to European Parliament elections next year, Bannon told private broadcaster RTL in an interview.
Bannon, a former chairman of the right-wing Breitbart.com website and an architect of Trump's 2016 election win, has set up a movement to elect right-wing nationalist and populist members in European Parliament elections in May.
Bannon, who had held a public lecture in Budapest last May, said he has already visited Budapest a couple of times and met Orban and his aides - meetings, which have not been made public.