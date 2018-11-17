Channels
Ex-Trump strategist Bannon says to work with Hungary PM Orban
Reuters|Published:  11.17.18 , 08:52
US President Donald Trump's former political strategist, Steve Bannon, plans to work with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the run-up to European Parliament elections next year, Bannon told private broadcaster RTL in an interview.

 

Bannon, a former chairman of the right-wing Breitbart.com website and an architect of Trump's 2016 election win, has set up a movement to elect right-wing nationalist and populist members in European Parliament elections in May.

 

Bannon, who had held a public lecture in Budapest last May, said he has already visited Budapest a couple of times and met Orban and his aides - meetings, which have not been made public.

 


