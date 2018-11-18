Netanyahu: ‘Sometimes we also need to go against the US’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech at the annual memorial for Israel's third prime minister Golda Meir on Sunday, and spoke of her achievements: “Golda Meir lead the country firmly and decisively, and approved many military actions.”

Netanyahu referred to Meir’s decision not to approve one attack during the Yom Kippur War, and said that she decided against it in light of the US demands and Israel tight relationship with Washington, but added that “sometimes we need to also go against the US.”