Bennett remains in government

The heads of the Jewish Home party, Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Monday that they do not intend to resign from government, as was previously estimated, but stay in office and support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If the prime minister is serious about his intentions, and I want to believe his words last night, I hereby notify the prime minister— we are removing all of our political demands at this time and stand with you, ready to offer assistance…I assume this announcement will have a political price but never mind, we'll get over it. It is better to let the prime minister win in a political battle than let Haniyeh win the State of Israel," said Bennett.