In his speech on Monday morning, Education Minister Naftali Bennett criticized a public atmosphere in which “combat soldiers fear the Military Advocate General more than they do Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar”.

In response, IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot praised the Military Advocate and said “It helps soldiers win the war.”

In his Knesset speech, Bennett announced he is not resigning his position despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not appointing him as Defense Minister.