Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said Tuesday during a tour along the Syrian border that "The fact that Iran's abilities are far from what it had aspired to, is a result of an ongoing operational activity."

In addition, a situation assessment was held regarding the latest development in Syria's civil war, Iran's entrenchment attempts, and Hezbollah's activity in the country.

Furthermore, The Northern Command presented its readiness and preparedness to face numerous scenarios.