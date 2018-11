Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano met Wednesday with 12th graders from the Shaar Hanegev Regional School who initiated the protest march toward Jerusalem two weeks ago, in an attempt to call attention to the security situation in the Gaza border region.

"Gaza is a broken place in civilian terms and you need patience, I cannot promise you that there will be quiet, things are under control and we need patience," Toledano told the students.