IDF urges public not to release information on Lt. Col. M. to avoid helping Hamas

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit issued Thursday a statement on behalf of the IDF Censor, urging the public and the media not to publish any information relating to last week’s operation in Gaza that saw an IDF soldier Lt. Col. M. killed by Hamas terrorists.

The IDF says the information might assist the terror group's investigation into the incident.

"Hamas is currently trying to decipher and understand the incident that took place deep in the Gaza Strip on November 11, and any item of information, even if it is deemed as harmless, may endanger human life and harm the security of the state,” stressed the official statement.