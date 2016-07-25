Channels
Lieberman: 'Shin Bet foils terror attacks, while fuel enters Gaza'
Matan Tzuri|Published:  11.23.18 , 13:38
Former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman said during his visit to Sderot on Friday, "Yesterday we witnessed the absurdity of our situation—the Shin Bet thwarted an attempt by the heads of Hamas in Gaza to establish terror infrastructure in the West Bank, while Qatari fuel is transferred into the strip.

 

"They (Hamas) are carrying out terror attacks in the west Bank, which are not included in the arrangement with Israel," he quipped.

 

"We cannot succumb to terror. I'll continue visiting Sderot every week," he asserted.

 

 


