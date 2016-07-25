World Jewish Congress chief receives prestigious Bulgarian award

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, presented his country's most prestigious honor to World Jewish Congress (WJC) chief executive Robert Singer on Thursday.

Singer received the First Degree Order of the Madara Horseman—an award bestowed by the President of Bulgaria upon Bulgarian and foreign citizens who have made an especially significant contribution to the establishment

The award was given in recognition of the efforts undertaken by WJC to strengthen ties between Bulgaria and the Jewish people.

Singer is the first Israeli since 1999 to receive the prestigious honorary award.