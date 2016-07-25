Hate crime in the West Bank: at least 15 cars damaged

At least two unknown suspects vandalized some 15 cars on Friday night in Asira al Qibliya Village near Nablus in the West Bank, in what is being seen as the latest in a spate of "price tag" attacks by far-rightist Israelis.

The suspects slashed tires and sprayed graffiti on cars and houses.

For example, the suspects sprayed the phrase "fight the enemy, not the lover" in the Palestinian village.

A hate crime also took place in the nearby town of Huwwara, where tires of 13 vehicles were slashed.

Video footage of the Huwwara scene showed two suspects piercing truck tires.

According to a Palestinian report, graffiti was sprayed on a school wall. Among other things, suspects wrote, "Evacuation of Yitzhar = price tag". God

The Palestinian communities of Asira al Qibliya and Huwwara are loctaed south of Nablus in the West Bank, near Yitzhar, an Israeli settlement.