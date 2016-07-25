EU condemns house demolitions in Shuafat, East Jerusalem

The European Union (EU) Spokesperson condemned Saturday the house demolitions in Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

"Last week, the Israeli authorities demolished some 20 Palestinian commercial structures in the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp in East

"The European Union strongly opposes the policy of Israeli settlements, which is illegal under international law, and the actions taken in this regard. The European Union expects the Israeli authorities to reconsider and revoke these decisions. The settlement bloc in East Jerusalem continues to jeopardize the feasibility of a two-state solution," the EU's statement read.