Police arrest PA's Governor of Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) Governor of Jerusalem Adnan Gheith, was arrested overnight Sunday at his home in Silwan, a neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

The police suspect Gheith recruited an Israeli citizen or resident to serve in an armed force, in violation of the Oslo Accords International

This is the second time Gheith has been arrested. About a month ago he was arrested and questioned by police on suspicion of being part of the kidnapping of East Jerusalem resident Issam Akel, who has American citizenship, to the Palestinian Authority after the latter was suspected of selling real estate to Jews.