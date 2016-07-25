Ambassador Friedman: I discussed Mideast peace with president, Kushner, officials

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman released the following statement: "Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and I had a very productive meeting last week in the Oval Office with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Bolton in which we discussed

"Our timing, our strategy and our messaging is and will be entirely our own. We intend to release the President’s vision when the Administration concludes that we have maximized its potential for acceptance, execution and implementation. Moreover, Mr. Kushner, Mr. Greenblatt and I are of one mind in terms of how best to proceed. Those anonymous “experts” who purport to speak for the Administration on this issue are ill informed and mistaken.”