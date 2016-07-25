Netanyahu congratulates Czech president for announcement about embassy move

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Czech President Miloš Zeman Monday for his arrival in Israel and for a speech he gave in honor of Israel’s 70’s anniversary, in which he expressed his intention to move the Czech Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We were all excited when you declared in your speech, ‘next year in Jerusalem.’ You are one of the leaders to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Netanyahu, adding that the opening of the Czech House in Jerusalem on Tuesday is a first step in the right direction.