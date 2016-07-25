Ukraine: Russia tensions 'clear threat' to peace

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations is warning that rising tensions with Russia "constitute a clear threat to international peace and security."
Volodymyr Yelchenko told a United Nations Security Council meeting Monday that Russia's claim that Ukrainian ships violated Russia's borders "is an outright lie."
Russia traded barbs Monday with representatives from the United States and Ukraine at a Security Council meeting held after Russian ships fired on Ukrainian vessels Sunday near Crimea.
Russia accused Ukraine of provoking the attack by violating Russia's borders and demanded their sovereignty be respected.