Hungary backs $1.7 million to combat anti-Semitism in Europe
Published:  11.29.18 , 21:14

BUDAPEST, Hungary—The Hungarian government says it will spend 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) a year to support programs countering anti-Semitism in Europe.

 

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Thursday that funds have been earmarked for a Hungarian Jewish civic group -- the Europe Action
and Protection League. It will have an office in Brussels and operate a hotline to report anti-Semitic incidents.

 

Other activities of the group will include evaluating local justice systems within the EU, advising on unified legislation to effectively combat anti-Semitism and a comprehensive analysis of state curricula and educational materials used in EU states.

 

Hungary's government has been criticized for campaigns against billionaire George Soros which were seen as having anti-Semitic overtones and for views which seemingly diminished Hungarians' involvement in the Holocaust.

 


