State media: Iran launches domestically made destroyer

Iran says it has launched a domestically built destroyer in the Persian Gulf capable of traveling some five months without refueling.
State TV on Saturday reported it took six years to build the 1,300-ton vessel named Sahand after a mountain in northern Iran.
The Sahand has a helicopter landing pad, is 96 meters (105 yards) long and can cruise at 25 knots. It is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles as well as anti-aircraft batteries and sophisticated radar and radar evading capabilities, the report said.