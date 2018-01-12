Channels
State media: Iran launches domestically made destroyer
Published:  12.01.18
Iran says it has launched a domestically built destroyer in the Persian Gulf capable of traveling some five months without refueling.

 

State TV on Saturday reported it took six years to build the 1,300-ton vessel named Sahand after a mountain in northern Iran.

 

The Sahand has a helicopter landing pad, is 96 meters (105 yards) long and can cruise at 25 knots. It is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles as well as anti-aircraft batteries and sophisticated radar and radar evading capabilities, the report said.

 


