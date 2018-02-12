Channels
Trump greets Jews in the wake of Hanukkah
Published:  12.02.18

US President Donald Trump greeted Sunday the Jewish nation in the wake of Hanukkah commencing today.

 

"Melania and I send our warmest greetings to our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States, in Israel, and around the world celebrating Hanukkah," Trump said in an official statement.

 

"Over the coming days, may the warming glow of each candle on the menorah help fill homes and hearts with love and happiness. Together, we reaffirm the truth that light will always break through the darkness. We send our very best wishes for a blessed and happy Hanukkah," he added.

 


