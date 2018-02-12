Netanyahu: Police's recommendations are a fixed game

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Sunday the police, after they announced earlier that there is sufficient evidence to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, which deals with suspected corruption tied to telecommunications giant Bezeq and the Walla! News website.

Speaking in a first-candle-lighting ceremony in Kfar Maccabiah, Netanyahu said, "Publishing the police recommendations on the last day of the police commissioner's tenure proves what I've been saying from day one: this is a fixed game."

In addition, the premier blasted the outgoing Commissioner Roni Alsheikh. "I don't know who will be the next police commissioner, but I do know he will have a lot of rehabilitation work to do."