US led aircraft hit IS hostage killer in Syria

US-led war planes killed an Islamic State leader on Sunday in Syria responsible for executing hostages including an American, Washington's envoy to the coalition fighting the jihadist group said.

"Earlier today, coalition air forces conducted precision strikes against a number of ISIS leaders in southeast Syria. Those targeted included Abu al-Umarayn," Brett McGurk said in a Tweet late on Sunday.

Abu al-Umarayn was responsible for killing several prisoners including the US aid worker Peter Kassig, who was captured by the group in Syria and beheaded in 2014, McGurk said.

The strike in the Badia desert in eastern Syria killed "several other ISIS members", said Colonel Sean Ryan, spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State.

Abu al-Umarayn "had given indications of posing an imminent threat to coalition forces," Ryan said.