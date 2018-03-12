Hamas: Violence will resume if there is no progress on ceasefire arrangement

Senior Hamas official Fathi Hamad threatened Monday that the violence on the southern border will resume if no progress will be made on the long-term ceasefire arrangement between the terror group and Israeli government.

"If Israel won’t stand by the understandings reached … the incendiary balloons and the violent border demonstrations will resume," he stressed.

Hamad added that the concessions Israel has agreed to include the expansion of the fishing zone, the payment of salaries to Hamas officials, and the establishment of the UN-sponsored projects.