Lieberman says money transfer to Gaza makes Israel look like 'losers'

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman addressed Monday the understandings reached between Israel and Hamas regarding a long-term ceasefire arrangement.

"Up until March 30 we hadn’t thought about transferring money and fuel. Hamas applied pressure through the March of Return protests, and economically it paid off for them. Since then, Hamas’s support in the Gaza Strip has increased. A far as we are concerned, this is a catastrophe … we came out of this looking like complete losers,” he stressed.